Critical Analysis: NIO (NYSE:NIO) versus WABCO (NYSE:WBC)

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WABCO and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WABCO 0 12 1 0 2.08 NIO 0 5 2 0 2.29

WABCO currently has a consensus target price of $137.08, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. NIO has a consensus target price of $4.22, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than WABCO.

Risk & Volatility

WABCO has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of WABCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of WABCO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WABCO and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WABCO $3.83 billion 1.82 $394.10 million $7.87 17.25 NIO $720.12 million 5.81 -$1.40 billion ($10.21) -0.40

WABCO has higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WABCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WABCO and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WABCO 9.20% 23.60% 8.20% NIO -142.51% -947.90% -61.85%

Summary

WABCO beats NIO on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company's products include pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers. It also offers pneumatic and hydraulic braking and control systems for off-highway vehicles; conventional braking systems; electronic and conventional air suspension systems; steering technologies; and vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support products, and advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the company supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. Further, it offers replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other expert services for commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors and service partners, and fleet operators. The company sells its products primarily to truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers; and manufacturers of heavy duty and off-highway vehicles in agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.