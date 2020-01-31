Critical Comparison: American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) and Ventas (OTCMKTS:VTR)

American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A Ventas 12.73% 4.59% 2.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and Ventas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ventas $3.75 billion 5.77 $409.46 million $4.07 14.24

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than American Spectrum Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of American Spectrum Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

American Spectrum Realty has a beta of -6.21, indicating that its stock price is 721% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Spectrum Realty and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Spectrum Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Ventas 3 12 2 0 1.94

Ventas has a consensus target price of $64.78, suggesting a potential upside of 11.81%.

Summary

Ventas beats American Spectrum Realty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Spectrum Realty Company Profile

American Spectrum Realty, Inc., is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston, Texas. On March 16, 2015, American Spectrum Realty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on July 8, 2016.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to Ventas or the Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted.