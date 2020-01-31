Critical Comparison: Cision (NYSE:CISN) versus Gridsum (NYSE:GSUM)

Cision (NYSE:CISN) and Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cision and Gridsum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision -0.70% 25.62% 5.25% Gridsum -183.38% N/A -56.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cision and Gridsum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision 0 7 1 0 2.13 Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cision currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Cision’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cision is more favorable than Gridsum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Cision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Gridsum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cision has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gridsum has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cision and Gridsum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision $730.37 million 2.03 -$24.39 million $0.83 12.04 Gridsum $62.72 million 0.66 -$75.82 million N/A N/A

Cision has higher revenue and earnings than Gridsum.

Summary

Cision beats Gridsum on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, a cloud-based platform that enables companies and brands to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations professionals, including distribution of earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Gridsum Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to track and analyze user behavior from original access to ultimate conversion; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; voice recognition and transcription system; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a cloud-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.