Critical Comparison: KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) versus ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

KBC GRP NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. KBC GRP NV/ADR pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KBC GRP NV/ADR and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of ST BK CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.77 billion 2.59 $3.04 billion $3.53 10.39 ST BK CORP/SH SH $30.97 million 4.68 $8.58 million N/A N/A

KBC GRP NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC GRP NV/ADR 25.12% 12.76% 0.85% ST BK CORP/SH SH 26.30% 12.75% 1.30%

Summary

ST BK CORP/SH SH beats KBC GRP NV/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.