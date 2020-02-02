Critical Contrast: Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) vs. MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and MVC Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $30.55 million 5.55 $16.32 million $0.65 14.72

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital 53.41% 5.13% 3.12%

Dividends

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. MVC Capital pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MVC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of MVC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of MVC Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and MVC Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A MVC Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

MVC Capital has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.84%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Summary

MVC Capital beats Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index and Lipper General and Insured Unleveraged Municipal Debt Funds Average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on March 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.