Critical Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) have trended negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novus Energy earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Novus Energy has a 52 week low of C$75.73 and a 52 week high of C$94.19.

About Novus Energy

Novus Energy, Inc (Novus) is a junior oil and gas company. Novus is targeting resource plays, primarily light oil, in the Viking and Cardium. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Novus’s core properties include Viking – Dodsland, and Cardium – Wapiti.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading