Critical Review: 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) versus Verint Systems (OTCMKTS:VRNT)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1mage Software and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 0 7 0 3.00

Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $68.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.98%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems 3.95% 13.50% 5.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1mage Software and Verint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.23 billion 3.15 $65.99 million $2.32 25.00

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Volatility and Risk

1mage Software has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verint Systems beats 1mage Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions. It also provides email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity and interaction analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech transcription, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; and intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web. It also provides network intelligence suite, which enables security organizations generate critical intelligence from various network, and internal and external open sources; and situational intelligence software that enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting, managed, and maintenance and support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. Verint Systems Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.