Critical Survey: Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) versus Getty Realty (OTCMKTS:GTY)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Getty Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Getty Realty and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 35.19% 8.49% 4.23% Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getty Realty and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $136.11 million 9.54 $47.71 million $1.71 18.43 Gazit Globe $789.80 million 2.94 -$70.36 million N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Gazit Globe on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 859 properties and leased 74 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.