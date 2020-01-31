Critical Survey: Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) versus Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series B and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series B $442.00 million 0.07 $5.00 million N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph & Telephone $107.88 billion 0.90 $7.69 billion $2.00 12.94

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series B -3.16% -0.07% -0.03% Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 7.04% 7.24% 3.80%

Summary

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business. The company offers inter-prefectural communications services, services related to the international communications and solutions business, and related services; mobile phone and related services; and network system and system integration services. It also provides IT system building and maintenance support for corporations; professional security, ICT, data center-related, teleconference, Web conference, video conference, Internet connection, video distribution, and smart life area services; and consulting, and system design and development services. In addition, the company engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of real estate properties; lease and installment sales of telecommunications-related devices; billing and collection of charges for communications and other services; and design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities. Further, it is involved in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; and technology transfer and consulting activities, as well as provision of credit card transaction settlement services. Additionally, the company operates office, retail, and residential properties under the Wellith brand; hotels and resorts; and shared-office properties that include daycare facilities and office spaces. As of March 31, 2018, it had 19,869 thousand fixed line subscriptions. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.