Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 40.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $11,171,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $3,045,000.

CROX opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. Crocs has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

