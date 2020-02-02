Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,850.39

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,850.39 and traded as high as $5,135.00. Croda International shares last traded at $4,984.00, with a volume of 412,321 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,823.08 ($63.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,065.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,850.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Insiders bought 9 shares of company stock worth $43,947 over the last three months.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

