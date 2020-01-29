Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 3.20.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

