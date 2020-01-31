Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 20,000 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

