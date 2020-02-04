CSG Systems International (CSGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSGS opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

