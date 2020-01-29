CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGS. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 244,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

