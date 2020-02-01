CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSWI. ValuEngine cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CSWI traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,590. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.94. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $81.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $766,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

