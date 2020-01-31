CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.48, with a volume of 12952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?