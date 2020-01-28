CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Given Outperfrom Under Weight Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$121.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

