CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 229,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 7,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,352. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 78.10% and a negative net margin of 177.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

