Cubic (CUB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cubic has set its FY20 guidance at $3.10-3.70 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.34 million. Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cubic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $65.29 on Monday. Cubic has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,897. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

