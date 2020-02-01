Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUB. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

CUB stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.34 million. Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

