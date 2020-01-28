Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CFR opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $106.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

