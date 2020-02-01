Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Announces $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

