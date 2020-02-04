Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

NYSE CFR opened at $90.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $106.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

