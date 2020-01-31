Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

NYSE CFR opened at $92.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

