Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 94,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,997. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

