Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cummins updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

CMI stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.46. 96,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.49. Cummins has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

