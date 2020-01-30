Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMLS. ValuEngine cut Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,611. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 9,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $132,350.60. Insiders sold 20,972 shares of company stock valued at $298,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 114.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

