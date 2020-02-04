Curo Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) will post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Curo Group to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $438.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 3.40. Curo Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

In other Curo Group news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

