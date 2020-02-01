CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Down 37.5%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) fell 37.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection