CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1,644.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

