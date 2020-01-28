CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

