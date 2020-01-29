January 29, 2020
CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) Plans €0.01 Dividend

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CCPE opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.98. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a 1-year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01).

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE)

