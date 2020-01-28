CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Update

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,822. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $310.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

In other news, Director Donna R. Ecton sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CVR Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

See Also: What is a Swap?