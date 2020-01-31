CVS Health Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

