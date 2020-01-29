Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $3.40. Cyanconnode shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 426,681 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.65.

About Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

