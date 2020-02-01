CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 1,229,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,281. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

