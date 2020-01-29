Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 10,950 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 123,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of $18.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

