Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CELP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Cypress Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 143.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Cypress Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk