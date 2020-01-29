Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.84. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,426.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,432.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

