Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Announces Earnings Results

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,427,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,432.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CY. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

