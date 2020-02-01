Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.53. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,950 shares of company stock worth $203,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?