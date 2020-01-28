CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 153,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 240,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,024. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?