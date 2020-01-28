D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.98. D. R. Horton reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. 7,759,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,522. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

