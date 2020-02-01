February 1, 2020
D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will report $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.62 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $18.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.59 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $21.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 71.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 43.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.20. 3,755,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,906. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

