D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Receives $56.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.20. 3,755,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

