D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

NYSE DHI opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?