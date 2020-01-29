D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of DHI opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,252,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 807,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 805,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,500,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,941,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index