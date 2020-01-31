DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Domtar in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UFS. Vertical Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Domtar by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $3,922,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $2,567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Domtar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?