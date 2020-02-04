DA Davidson Comments on Axos Financial Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.17.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of AX stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

